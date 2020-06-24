Orlando Sanford International Airport now offering contact-less parking

article

Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) is now offering a new way to park, with limited surface contact to avoid exposure to the coronavirus and other germs.

Available through REEF Technology, the touchless license plate reader takes a picture of the car's license plate upon arrival at the garage and then records another at departure.

Passengers need to enroll their next trip in advance at REEF's autopay website. Payment could be through cash, card, or mobile device.

This new payment method ties in with the SFB motto of "Safer. Faster. Better."