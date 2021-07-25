Orlando residents continue protests for Cuba

Protesters filled the streets of Downtown Orlando on Sunday afternoon calling for freedom for Cubans.

The group has been out every weekend for the past three weeks. Activists are asking that the Biden administration do more to support Cubans, such as restoring the internet.

Protesters say they're speaking out for those who cannot do it themselves.

"We need to be their voice right now. They're doing everything they can. They're going against their own government," said participant Victoria Robinson.

"If we can help out in any way we need to be here to support that."

The group says they'll be out next weekend to continue protests.

