Orlando to remove parking meters, shift to digital-only payments

The Brief Orlando will remove about 1,000 parking meters and switch to app, text or phone payments by Oct. 1. The change is expected to save the city about $500,000 a year in maintenance costs. Drivers are urged not to scan QR codes on parking signs because the city does not use them.



Orlando is eliminating parking meters citywide and replacing them with a digital payment system in an effort to modernize parking and reduce maintenance costs.

Beginning Oct. 1, drivers will pay for on-street parking using one of three options: the ParkMobile app, a pay-by-text service or by calling a phone number posted on parking signs. The city will no longer accept coin payments at street parking spaces.

By the numbers:

City officials said approximately 1,000 parking meters will be removed, saving an estimated $500,000 annually in maintenance and operating costs. Officials said the existing meters require frequent repairs, replacement parts and ongoing upkeep, making the system costly to maintain.

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Parking enforcement and the current $1 hourly rate will remain unchanged during the transition, although the city plans to increase parking rates later this year.

To encourage drivers to use the new system, Orlando is offering up to two hours of free parking through the ParkMobile app using the promotional code PARKDTO during the transition.

Beware of scams

What you can do:

The city said parking signs will not include QR codes because of concerns about fraudulent stickers linked to parking payment scams reported in other parts of the country.

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Drivers are urged not to scan any QR codes they find on Orlando parking signs or meters because the city does not use them.