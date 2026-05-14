Orlando Pride superfan's passion for art, posters, and soccer

The Brief Meet Rachel Milbourne, an artist and Orlando Pride superfan. She's become a regular part of the Orlando Pride fanbase, attending every home game. She brings her art supplies to the games, watching every moment, to find the perfect snapshot to turn into a poster.



There are Orlando Pride super fans – and then there's Rachel Milbourne.

She attends nearly every Orlando Pride home game at Inter & Co. Stadium, where she sits front and center – Section 15 – with her mom, both ready to cheer on the team.

Artist and fan

Rachel also brings her art supplies with her, looking for that perfect snapshot or moment from the game to sketch into a poster. Over the last four seasons, she estimates that she has drawn more than 50 original artworks and posters.

Some feature the "Orlando Pride" name and logo, while others depict the players on the field. Some players have even signed her posters.

Each game offers its own inspiration.

What they're saying:

"If you commit to one poster per game, and it's like a whole thing, I think that's prtty big," she said, referring to how big of a fan she is.

And the players have also noticed her, she said.

Does the team win when she's in the stands?

"The players noticed because I'm right in front of the procession. Then they started winning, and then I realized like I can't not do this. I have to do it as part of like a superstition now," she said.

What's next:

Rachel does not sell her posters, but she has turned them into small magnets and tickets for fans who want to take a little piece of the Orlando Pride with them.