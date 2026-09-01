Orlando Pride fire coach Seb Hines, name Yolanda Thomas interim coach

The Brief The Orlando Pride fired head coach Seb Hines and named assistant Yolanda Thomas interim coach with eight games left in the season. General Manager Caitlin Carducci said the move was made to better position the club for its long-term goals. Orlando sits 12th in the NWSL standings, five points outside the playoff line after losing four of its last five matches.



The Orlando Pride have parted ways with head coach Seb Hines, ending the most successful coaching tenure in club history as the team fights to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Assistant coach Yolanda Thomas has been named interim head coach, effective immediately, while goalkeeper coach Paul Crichton is also departing the club.

The move comes with the Pride sitting 12th in the 16-team National Women's Soccer League, five points out of the final playoff spot with eight matches remaining. Orlando has lost four of its last five matches after reaching the NWSL semifinals a year ago.

What they're saying:

General Manager Caitlin Carducci said the decision was driven by the club's long-term goals rather than a single stretch of poor results.

"The decision to part ways was not an easy outcome for us to reach, but ultimately, as we evaluate the health of the club, where we are and where we want to be, we felt this was the right moment to conclude what has been a very significant chapter in our club's history," Carducci said.

Carducci said the organization believed making a change now would better position the club for the remainder of this season and beyond.

"As we evaluated just the health of the club this season and beyond, it felt like this was the best time to make a change so we could continue on our vision and achieve those goals, not only during this season but in seasons to come," Carducci explained.

Hines leaves behind a decorated legacy. The former NWSL Coach of the Year guided Orlando to its first NWSL Championship and Shield in 2024 and returned the club to the semifinals in 2025 despite losing star forward Barbra Banda to a season-ending injury.

Thomas, who joined Orlando as an assistant coach before the 2023 season and also coached the U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team in 2025, will lead the team for the rest of the season.

Carducci expressed confidence in the transition.

"Yolanda Thomas is a fantastic coach, fantastic human, great ambassador for our club. She knows our players and knows what they need ... to set them up for success as we finish out the season," said Carducci.

Carducci also said the players remain capable of making a late playoff push.

"They're ready. They're pros. They're going to get to work... It's just about putting all the pieces together," she said.

What's next:

The Pride return to action Sunday at Inter&Co Stadium, needing a strong finish to climb back into postseason contention.