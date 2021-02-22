Orlando Police to present $1.3 million request for new body cameras

Orlando Police plan to bring their million-dollar request for new body cameras to City Council on Monday.

Orlando City Commissioners are expected to talk about whether to spend $1.3 million on new body cameras for the Orlando Police Department.

That money would purchase 900 new body cameras that would automatically start recording when an officer makes a certain movement, like pulling out their gun, turning out their emergency lights, or opening their car door.

The current body cameras that the Orlando Police Department uses require a button to be pressed for them to record.

"Of course, when they touch that gun or that taser, and it comes on, that sets up a level of transparency between what happened between the officer and the person they are engaging at the time, so I think it's a win-win," Bishop Kelvin Cobaris, an Orlando pastor said.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon believes the new body cameras would be money well spent. If they are approved, these body cameras could be ready in a couple of weeks.

