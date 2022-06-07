Orlando police to host free personal safety awareness class

article

The Orlando Police Department said it is hosting a free personal safety awareness class on Thursday, June 23.

Community members will learn simply physical techniques from trained instructors should they ever need to defend themselves, OPD said in a news release.

STORY: Expert on mass shootings weighs in on warning signs, what you can do

Attendees will also learn how to be aware of their surroundings and how to handle challenging situations.

The class will take place at the police department's community room located at 1250 W South St. in Orlando.

Officers say you must register to attend by contacting the Orlando Police Department Neighborhood Watch team by email at lauri.brooks@orlando.gov or by calling 407-246-3773.