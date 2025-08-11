Orlando police seek suspects in 2023 Metro Place Apartments homicide
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a 2023 homicide at the Metro Place Apartments.
What we know:
Police said that on July 10, 2023, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire at the complex, located at 1049 S. Kirkman Road.
When they arrived, officers found 32-year-old Nyion Ponteen dead.
Investigators said surveillance video captured the individual or individuals responsible for the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone who recognizes the person in the footage is urged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously, and callers may be eligible for a reward.
