Orlando police seek suspects in 2023 Metro Place Apartments homicide

By
Published  August 11, 2025 3:10pm EDT
Orange County
The Brief

    • Orlando police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in the 2023 fatal shooting of 32-year-old Nyion Ponteen at the Metro Place Apartments. 
    • Surveillance video captured the person(s) responsible, and tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimeline.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a 2023 homicide at the Metro Place Apartments.

What we know:

Police said that on July 10, 2023, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire at the complex, located at 1049 S. Kirkman Road. 

CREDIT: Orlando Police Department

When they arrived, officers found 32-year-old Nyion Ponteen dead.

Investigators said surveillance video captured the individual or individuals responsible for the shooting. 

CREDIT: Orlando Police Department

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the person in the footage is urged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously, and callers may be eligible for a reward.

The Source: The information in this article comes from a report update shared by the Orlando Police Department.

