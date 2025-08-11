Orlando police seek suspects in 2023 Metro Place Apartments homicide

The Brief Orlando police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in the 2023 fatal shooting of 32-year-old Nyion Ponteen at the Metro Place Apartments. Surveillance video captured the person(s) responsible, and tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimeline.



The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a 2023 homicide at the Metro Place Apartments.

What we know:

Police said that on July 10, 2023, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire at the complex, located at 1049 S. Kirkman Road.

CREDIT: Orlando Police Department

When they arrived, officers found 32-year-old Nyion Ponteen dead.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Investigators said surveillance video captured the individual or individuals responsible for the shooting.

CREDIT: Orlando Police Department

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the person in the footage is urged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously, and callers may be eligible for a reward.