Orlando police searching for missing 60-year-old woman with dementia

The Orlando Police Department needs your help locating 60-year-old Odessa Cynthelia Fahie.

Police say she was last seen on Tuesday morning in the 4700 block of Cherokee Rose Drive in Orlando.

Odessa is described as 5-foot 3-inches tall, and weighs around 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Odessa was last seen wearing a black and gray striped sweater, blue floral patterned dress, black backpack, silver earrings, and blue and white tennis shoes.

"She suffers from dementia, diabetes, kidney and liver disease, high blood pressure, and is high functioning on the Autism spectrum. She does not have any medications with her at this time," police said.

Odessa was seen getting into a blue Hyundai sedan in front of her home on surveillance video with an unknown person. If Odessa Fahie is seen please call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or 911.