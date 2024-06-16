Expand / Collapse search

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl, Makiya Cole

Updated  June 16, 2024 3:56pm EDT
Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an Orlando girl.  

Makiya Cole, 12, was last seen in the area of Westmoreland and Gore St. in Orlando, near Camping World Stadium's Parramore neighborhood. She was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black bonnet. 

Makiya is 4 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300, call 911, or contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 888-FL MISSING.