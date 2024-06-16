Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl, Makiya Cole

Stream FOX 35 News

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an Orlando girl.

Makiya Cole, 12, was last seen in the area of Westmoreland and Gore St. in Orlando, near Camping World Stadium's Parramore neighborhood. She was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black bonnet.

Makiya is 4 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Makiya Cole

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300, call 911, or contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 888-FL MISSING.