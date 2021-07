The Orlando Police Department said that 88-year-old Alicia Medina is missing and suffers from Alzheimer's.

They said that Medina was last seen at 6 a.m. Saturday at her family's home in the 4400th-block of Edgemoor Street.

If anyone sees her, please call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

