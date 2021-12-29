Orlando Police: Officers shot armed suspect to protect innocent bystander

An armed suspect was shot by Orlando police officers overnight after he targeted an innocent bystander in a vehicle, police said.

The Orlando Police Department said that officers responded to the 1300 block of S. Hiawassee Rd. just before 1 a.m. Wednesday after multiple 911 calls came in about an armed suspicious man that was acting erratically and possibly shooting a firearm.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said that the suspect took off running with a firearm toward a car with an innocent bystander. When officers attempted to apprehend the armed suspect, who was identified as a man in his 30s, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect is said to now be in custody and has been transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Law enforcement has since identified the suspect as 35-year-old Steffan Haskins. He is facing charges of carjacking and aggravated assault.

"As part of our standard operating procedure, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting and will turn over its findings to the State Attorney’s Office for review. Once that process is completed, OPD will conduct its own internal investigation," the Orlando Police Department said.

As a result, they said that five officers involved are on temporary paid administrative leave as part of our standard operating procedure.

