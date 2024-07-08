Orlando police investigating shooting near Kia Center

Stream FOX 35:

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Parramore on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of Lime Avenue and Jackson Street, which is two blocks west of the Kia Center, police said.

The shooting victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No suspect information was made available.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.