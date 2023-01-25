Orlando police: Man killed in shooting at Hudson Apartments on S. Kirkman Road

article

A man is dead following a shooting at an Orlando apartment complex Wednesday, according to police.

Shortly before noon, officers responded to the Hudson Apartments on S. Kirkman Road regarding a shooting and found a man dead outside on the apartment property.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ An investigation is underway at the Hudson Apartments on S. Kirkman Road following a shooting that left one man dead, according to police.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there were no other injuries reported.

Investigators do not have any information regarding a suspect at this time.