Orlando police identify woman shot, killed in vehicle at S.R. 436 intersection

Orlando police have identified the victims, including a woman who was killed, while they were driving at the intersection of Curry Ford Road and Semoran Blvd early Friday morning.

Carola Luciano, 25, died after being shot during the incident.

Lorraine Pagan, 34, and David Zanone, 25 were also listed as victims, but their conditions have not been released.

The incident happened around 2:32 a.m. and involved two vehicles.

According to Orlando police, it appeared that a person in one of the vehicles involved fired shots into another car.

The vehicle carrying the victims crashed at the intersection after the shooting, officials said.

Police said all three shooting victims were in the same vehicle.

Northbound and southbound lanes near the area were shut down for hours as police investigated the scene.

Larry Deok said he was in the area and heard back-to-back gunshots early Friday morning.

"I heard three pistol shots, and then I heard one loud. It could've been the car hitting the pole. It was bad," he said.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or if the victims were targeted.