The Orlando Police Headquarters was set up as a COVID-19 vaccination site on Friday.

From 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., residents 18 and up were able to come by the station located at 1250 W. South Street and receive a vaccine. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were being offered.

