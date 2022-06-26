Orlando police searching for woman reportedly seen being dragged by man

article

The Orlando Police Department released a sketch of a woman on Sunday who was reportedly seen being dragged by a man last week.

Police responded to a call about the suspicious incident on the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard on Monday, June 20, according to a statement posted on OPD's Twitter page.

Deputies said the woman is possibly of Hispanic descent and may be in her 30s. A reward up to $5,000 is being offered for any information concerning the case.

To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or visit crimeline.org.