Orlando police searching for woman reportedly seen being dragged by man

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 3:13PM
(Photo via Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department released a sketch of a woman on Sunday who was reportedly seen being dragged by a man last week.

Police responded to a call about the suspicious incident on the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard on Monday, June 20, according to a statement posted on OPD's Twitter page. 

Deputies said the woman is possibly of Hispanic descent and may be in her 30s. A reward up to $5,000 is being offered for any information concerning the case. 

To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or visit crimeline.org.