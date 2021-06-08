Orlando pays tribute to long-time Parramore community leader with sign re-dedication

article

The City of Orlando and the Orlando Police Department honored a long-time champion of the Parramore community by re-dedicating a neighborhood watch sign in the Carter Street community.

On Tuesday, city officials unveiled a special memorial neighborhood watch sign in tribute of Vencina Cannady, 66, near the intersection of Westmoreland and Anderson streets. Officials said it will be moved to a permanent location soon.

Cannady, affectionately known as Ms. Vinnie, died in Sept. 2020 and was responsible for re-starting the defunct Carter Street Neighborhood Association and the Carter Street Neighborhood Watch Group.

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill spoke at the event, recalling when Ms. Vinnie approached her with the idea shortly after she took office nearly eight years ago.

"They did just what they said they were going to do, bring back Parramore to the days old, to what Ms. Vinnie always bragged about and was proud about," Hill said. "After they revised the Carter Street Neighborhood Association the Parramore community won two awards, Neighborhoods of the Year, right out the gate and that wasn’t just given to them. It was earned."

Ms. Vinnie’s daughter, Chaquel Ryles, said her mother was known for getting people invested to care about their neighborhood.

"One of the things she always served and was proud to say, is we deserve the same equality with education and resources and opportunities to have those resources. Now with that same breath she’d say it’s up to you to use it," Ryles said.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer recalled Ms. Vinnie’s straight talk and ability to build powerful relationships with city officials to get things done in her community.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said Cannady knew how to help officials connect with the community so initiatives would be successful, stating that "I think she serves as an example of someone who was committed to making a difference, being committed to being part of the process. That’s really what we need in all communities across our nation," Rolón said. "Imagine if multiple people were basically embracing the same approach. And if the whole community was embracing the whole approach, it’s hard to imagine how impactful that would be in a positive way."

Ryles said it is heart-warming to see the City of Orlando honor her mom and her mother would feel the same.

"The diva would love this, as we affectionately [called her]. She would probably want a second one on the other side of the street," she said.

