Orlando moves forward on permanent Pulse nightclub memorial

The City of Orlando is finalizing plans for a permanent memorial to honor the victims and survivors of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, following years of debate among nightclub owners, families and city officials.

What we know:

On Monday, the City Commission approved a $5 million funding agreement with Orange County and a design and construction contract with Gomez Construction Company. The memorial will feature a reflection pool, a healing garden and other spaces for remembrance.

What we don't know:

The Florida Department of Transportation has not yet responded to Orlando’s request to repaint the rainbow crosswalk outside the club, which was removed last month. It remains unclear whether the state will allow the city to restore the symbol that has stood since 2017 as a tribute to the 49 victims.

The backstory:

Plans for a permanent memorial have faced years of disagreements among nightclub owners, victims’ families and city officials. At the same time, the removal of the rainbow crosswalk sparked frustration among local leaders and residents, adding urgency to the city’s push to preserve spaces of remembrance.

Big picture view:

The memorial project is expected to cost roughly $12 million and take until the summer of 2027 to complete. The city’s action signals a commitment to honoring victims and survivors while also navigating tensions with the state over LGBTQ+ symbols in public spaces.

Timeline:

The City Commission approved funding and construction plans on Monday. Orange County commissioners are expected to consider the county’s portion of the funding later this month. Construction could begin as soon as mid-2026, with completion targeted for summer 2027.

What's next:

The funding agreement will now go before the Orange County Commission for approval.

