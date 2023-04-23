Orlando man killed in crash near Orange Avenue: FHP

A 78-year-old Orlando man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Orange Avenue early Sunday morning, according to FHP.

The crash happened on State Road 527 near Orange Avenue and Stratemeyer Drive. A Kia Soul was traveling eastbound on Stratemeyer Drive when it entered the direct path of a Hyundai Sonata while attempting to make a left turn to travel northbound on State Road 527, FHP said.

The Sonata was traveling southbound on State Road 527 approaching Stratemeyer Drive in the outside lane prior to the crash.

As a result, the front of the Sonata struck the left side of the Kia Soul. The 78-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, while the 18-year-old driver and 48-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.