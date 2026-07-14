Orlando Magic play-by-play broadcaster David Steele retires after 37 seasons

The Brief David Steele, the longtime voice of the Orlando Magic, is retiring after 37 seasons with the franchise. Steele spent 28 seasons as the team's television play-by-play announcer after nine years on radio. Dante Marchitelli, a 28-year Magic employee, will take over as the new TV play-by-play announcer.



David Steele, the longtime television and radio voice of the Orlando Magic, is retiring after 37 seasons with the franchise, the team announced Tuesday.

Steele joined the Magic for its inaugural 1989 season, spending the team's first nine seasons as its radio play-by-play announcer before becoming its television play-by-play voice in 1998.

What they're saying:

Steele called Magic games on television for the next 28 seasons.

"I can't thank the DeVos family and the Orlando Magic organization enough for what they have provided to me and my family," Steele said. "Now it is time for me to put the microphone down and spend time with my family. It's been an honor to represent the Orlando Magic, and I am forever grateful."

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Magic Chairman Dan DeVos said Steele's voice became synonymous with the franchise.

"You can't have a memory of Orlando Magic basketball without David Steele's voice being a part of it," DeVos said. "David handled everything with professionalism and class, and he will forever be entrenched in this franchise's history."

Steele, a Jacksonville native, began his broadcasting career in 1975 at WJHG-TV in Panama City before working at WLOS-TV in Asheville, North Carolina, and serving as the University of Florida's football and basketball play-by-play announcer for seven seasons.

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He was named Florida Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association in 2009 and 2021 and was inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame in 2019.

Dante Marchitelli named Steele's successor

What's next:

The Magic also named Dante Marchitelli as the team's new television play-by-play announcer.

Marchitelli, who enters his 28th season with the organization, has served as the team's studio host and sideline reporter since 2008 and has called select games over the past three seasons.

"I am beyond grateful to the DeVos family and the Orlando Magic organization for this wonderful opportunity," Marchitelli said. "Working with David Steele for the past 20 years has been the highlight of my career."

The Magic said broadcast plans for the 2026-27 season will be announced at a later date.