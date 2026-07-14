Crash shuts down stretch of I-95 south in Brevard County, FHP says

An early morning crash has shut down a section of Interstate 95 southbound in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

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The crash happened on I-95 near the exit for State Road 46 in the Mims area.

Initially, all lanes were blocked, but by 6 a.m., one lane had reopened, allowing traffic to go through.

Drivers should expect delays while crews work to clear the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.