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Crash shuts down stretch of I-95 south in Brevard County, FHP says

By
Brevard County News
Published July 14, 2026 5:42 AM EDT
Published July 14, 2026 5:42 AM EDT

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An early morning crash has shut down a section of Interstate 95 southbound in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

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The crash happened on I-95 near the exit for State Road 46 in the Mims area.

Initially, all lanes were blocked, but by 6 a.m., one lane had reopened, allowing traffic to go through. 

Drivers should expect delays while crews work to clear the crash. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

The Source: This story was written with information released by the Florida Highway Patrol. 

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