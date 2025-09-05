Orlando Magic, Uncle Matt's enter 'juicy' new partnership

The Brief The Orlando Magic is taking part in a new partnership with a locally-based juice company. The Magic and Uncle Matt’s Organic are teaming up this season for a new multi-year deal Owner, Matt McLean, said this is a dream come true for his family-run business.



The Orlando Magic is taking part in a new partnership with a locally-based juice company.

Juicy new partnership

This season the Orlando Magic will be serving more than buckets and buzzer beaters. Off the court, fans may notice a new, healthier option to quench their thirst between periods: a variety of juices from Uncle Matt’s Organic.

The multi-year deal took about 6 months to hammer out, said Susan McLean, VP of marketing at Uncle Matt’s Organic.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"They’re homegrown, we’re homegrown – it’s just kind of like a match made in heaven," said Susan McLean.

Magic Senior VP of Global Partnerships, J.T. McWalter’s called the collaboration a "perfect partnership" between "two companies that believe in the importance of health and wellness.

Company with local roots

Uncle Matt’s Organic was started by Matt McLean in central Florida.

"I’m a fourth generation Florida citrus grower, and a seventh generation Floridian," said McLean.

McLean started his company with one product, now they’ve got dozens of options and are sold nationwide. This partnership with The Magic is a dream come true, said McLean.

"Kinda hard to believe, surreal for my little company that came from Clermont, Florida. I grew up a magic fan… rooting for them from the very beginning with Scott Skiles and Dan Corzine… all the way through the Shaq, Penny, all of those [players]," McLean said. "It’s exciting times."

From the grove to the game

Patriarch of the McLean family, Benny McLean, has been in the citrus industry his whole life, but this new venture he said, is paving a new path.

"I’m just standing back, just saying thank you lord for letting me still be available to witness all this," said Benny McLean, head of research and development for Uncle Matt’s Organic. "It’s really exciting, because we’re going down an avenue that I’ve never, ever even been involved in."

At 82, Benny McLean said he’s not ready to hang up his overalls just yet, for him, farming and citrus is life and he can’t wait to see what the next generation has in store.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS