Orlando Magic, AdventHealth, City of Orlando hosting vaccine event at Amway Center

The Orlando Magic, AdventHealth, and the City of Orlando are teaming up to provide 2,300 Central Floridians doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a special event at the Amway Center.

The Moderna vaccine will be available to anyone 18 years or older, and there is no out-of-pocket cost at the May 13 event.

"We’re at a crossroads in our community and country, and I encourage everyone to get the vaccine," said Dr. Timothy Hendrix, medical director at AdventHealth Centra Care. "Vaccines are the best way to protect ourselves and our neighbors. These vaccines are safe, extremely effective, and the fastest way for life to return to normal."

More than 133,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Orange County since the start of the pandemic.

"We are striving to make it as convenient as possible for our residents to receive the vaccine. We’re grateful for the Orlando Magic and AdventHealth and their partnership in hosting this event at the Amway Center which will allow residents in the downtown area easy access to this life-saving vaccine," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

"I am grateful for the Orlando Magic, AdventHealth partnership here in the City of Orlando, and creating a vaccination site at the Amway Center near where some of our most vulnerable citizens reside," said Orlando District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill. "As we know, those in the black and brown communities are four times more likely to contract COVID and are three times more likely to die. Having the vaccine in this historically Black community will surely save the lives of many."

To register for the Amway Center vaccination event, visit www.AdventHealth.com/OrlandoMagicVaccine.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses, and those who receive their first vaccine at Amway Center must schedule their second vaccine appointment for June 10, also at Amway.