Orlando law firm giving out free Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need

An Orlando law firm is once again making sure that families in need have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving.

The Pendas Law Firm is handing out hundreds of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.

The giveaway for families in need starts at 8:30 a.m., but in years past, people have started lining up hours beforehand.

FOX 35 spoke with some families who are feeling the pinch this year with rising inflation.

The law firm also held turkey giveaways at its other locations around Florida including Fort Myers, Jacksonville, and Tampa.

The giveaway is on a first-come, first-serve basis or until supplies last.

"Many families throughout Florida are facing difficulties this year," said attorney Lou Pendas, owner of the firm. "We're continuing our Annual Turkey Giveaway, with a feeling that the need is now greater than ever. It makes a really big impact for people and it gives us great joy to give."