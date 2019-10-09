Orlando is one of the top places to retire, report says

article

Maybe it's the sun, sand, or Disney World, but Orlando is one of the top cities in the entire country to retire, according to the U.S. News & World Report list of Best Places to Retire in the U.S.

Nine Florida cities came in the Top 25, including The City Beautiful, which ranked 22nd.

“When you get right down to it, every facet of Orlando combines to create one of Florida’s most appealing areas for business, living and recreation," reads the report. "For many residents, the theme parks are a point of pride. When you tell someone you’re from Orlando, chances are you’ll hear all about that person’s vacation to the area – even if it was 40 years ago. The theme parks’ special pricing for local residents along with the widespread employment that the parks offer have largely endeared them to the community.”

Fort Myers crushed the competition, coming in at No. 1 on the list.

Other Florida cities in the Top 25 include:

Sarasota (No. 2)

Port St. Lucie (No. 5)

Jacksonville (No. 6)

Miami (No. 14)

Lakeland (No. 15)

Tampa (No. 17)

Melbourne (No. 19)

You can read the full report HERE.