Orlando International Airport continues to experience holiday crowds

The new COVID-19 variant, known as ‘Omicron,’ is currently on the minds of people across the world, especially travelers as the Thanksgiving season is still going.

Orlando International Airport has been busy all weekend, with massive lines observed Sunday and wait times for security up to 45 minutes long.

FOX 35 is back at the airport on Monday morning as crowds continue to fly out of Orlando.

The Monday after Thanksgiving is actually reported to be the fourth busiest day at Orlando International Airport with an estimated 146,800 passengers expected to come through.

Meanwhile, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is popping up around the world. So far, no cases have been identified in the United States though.

RELATED: Fauci would 'not be surprised' if omicron is already in US, predicts it will go 'all over'

Starting Monday, a new travel restriction goes into effect for any non-citizen coming from parts of South Africa.

The White House is also still pushing Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccine and boosters.

National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said that the vaccines worked against previous variants and boosters will provide even stronger protection against other variants.

MORE NEWS: WHO disagrees with flight bans over omicron variant

President Joe Biden said that he does not expect to impose any new vaccine mandates though.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.