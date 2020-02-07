Orlando International Airport adds hand sanitizer stations to help combat coronavirus

The Orlando International Airport (OIA) is stepping up to protect against the coronavirus as the epidemic continues to spread.

Officials say 636 people have now lost their lives. There are 12 confirmed cases in the U.S.

The World Health Organization says the fast-spreading coronavirus that’s infected more than 27,000 people across the world is a global health emergency.

That's why Orlando International Airport is taking a proactive approach to the coronavirus by placing hand sanitizer stations throughout the airport for travelers and employees to use.

The coronavirus is chiefly transmitted through respiratory droplets, which get passed around in an infected persons spit and mucus.

With the stations up, the 140,000 travelers and workers who make close contact with them at OIA can easily wash their hands. According to the airport, other agencies may soon take similar measures to combat the virus.

If you look carefully at a bottle of hand sanitizer, you'll see it is about 70% alcohol, which can kill germs, but doesn't do much to combat viruses.

So what does kill viruses? Health officials say chlorine -- as in bleach. Of course you cannot put it in your body to kill the virus, but you can wipe down stuff that you want to make virus-free.

Clorox recently announced that their chlorine wipes will destroy viruses including the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not mandated any changes to the airport's operation. OIA says it continues to collaborate with health officials.

