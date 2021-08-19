Orlando hosting ticket raffle at COVID vaccination sites: What you could win

article

In an effort to entice residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Orlando leaders are hosting raffles at select sites where you can win tickets to some of the biggest upcoming events.

Starting Thursday, those who get vaccinated at one of four designated COVID vaccine sites will be entered into a raffle. It's all part of Orlando's ‘Fill the Orange’ campaign, which aims to get as many residents vaccinated as possible because the "closer we get to filling the orange, the closer we are to ending this pandemic."

Some of the prizes up for grabs include:

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Cheez-It Bowl

Florida Blue Florida Classic

Orlando Magic game

Solar Bears game

Orlando City Soccer match

J Cole at Amway Center

Disney on Ice at Amway Center

LIT AF Tour Hosted by Martin Lawrence at Amway Center

Tampa Bay Lightning Preseason Game at Amway Center

Temptations and the Four Tops at DPC

The be entered into the raffle, you can get your vaccine at one of the following mobile locations:

Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center, 1723 Bruton Blvd. Orlando, Thursday, August 19, 9 - 11:30 a.m.

Ana G. Mendez University, 5601 S. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, Sunday, August 22, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, Tuesday, August 24, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Orlando City Hall, Thursday, August 26, 9 a.m - 1 p.m.

Anyone ages 12-17 may receive the vaccine with parental consent. All participants must complete COVID-19 screening and consent forms. It is free for participants, but you must bring your government-issued photo ID.

Winners chosen will be chosen at random on August 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Orlando City Hall. You can find more information HERE.

