Orlando holds annual swan check-up

Saturday was the annual check-up day for Lake Eola Park's swans.

Volunteers got their kayaks ready to corral the birds in the lake. They drove them toward the bank where veterinarian Dr. Geoffrey Gardner was set up. "Over the years, we've done a number of different things just to find out the health status of the flock and head-off any problems," he said.

Once swans were penned-in by the lake, other specially trained volunteers plucked them one-by-one from the water, weighed them, and brought them to the examination table. "Just weight changes, any changes in their vision, heartbeat, heart rate, mites, parasites, dramatic changes in weight. We might hold them in the medical pens or draw blood samples," Gardner said.

They've been doing these checkups for more than 20 years, now. The park is home to more than 50 swans. Swans in the park represent five different breeds: trumpeter swans, black neck swans, whooper swans, royal mute swans, and Australian black swans. Quincy Richardson, Lake Eola Park manager, said each year they get a few more birds. "We look to see how many we've increased, this year. We know we've had a donation of about six swans, so we'll see how they're faring, now."

They also trim their wings so they stay in the lake and can't fly away. City Commissioner Patty Sheehan also lent a hand. She said the birds have been much healthier since they started giving these checkups and a proper diet. "If you give them popcorn, it catches in their gullet and will actually kill them. We lost two black necks that way. When we try to encourage people to feed them the right thing, it's not that we're being mean, we're just trying to ensure that we're keeping our swans healthy."

The city organized more than 80 volunteers to help out with the check-ups. Volunteer Andrew Marshall said it had been great to help. "Taking a look at their eyes, feet, health, weight, and making sure we're doing everything possible to ensure they're healthy and prospering here at the lake."

The city of Orlando is also collecting money for an effort they call Swan-a-Thon. The fundraising happens year-round, and proceeds go to feeding and caring for the swans.