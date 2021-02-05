Orlando hires first Equity Official to review policies

On the steps of Orlando City Hall, during the George Floyd protests, demonstrators called for change. The City is working to deliver that.

"I definitely, will be pushing for some change," said Merchon Green, Equity Official for the City of Orlando.

Her job is to make sure the city is fair, equal, and accessible to all.

"We want to have somebody, whose job it is to get up, every day, to make sure we’re considering equity and inclusion in every policy we have in the City of Orlando," said Buddy Dyer, Mayor of Orlando.

Orlando Mayor Dyer says the new position is a result of self-reflection, following last year’s protests.

"We’re not just moving on like that was last year’s issue, we’re going to continue to keep it front and center," said Dyer.

Advertisement

"I guarantee the community, if I’m here, there’s going to be work done," said Green.

FOX 35 News asked the official if she already identified opportunities for improvement.

"So far, I have seen some areas that I will be digging into further," said Green, "I’ve talked to a few employees, I’ve looked at a few initiatives and read a few policies that could use some work."

Green didn’t want to specify which policies may need work because she’s still completing her review.

The official will also work alongside the Orlando Police Department.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest local, national, and trending stories.