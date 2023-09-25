Orlando Health announces new Children’s Pavilion, set to open in 2026

article

Orlando Health on Monday announced plans to build a new facility in Orlando which it says "will transform outpatient pediatric care in Central Florida."

Billed as the region’s first and only advanced facility to provide coordinated specialized care for children and families, the Orlando Health Children’s Pavilion will be located across from Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

s the largest single project undertaken in its history, the Orlando Health Foundation is leading the campaign to raise the project's total cost through community support.

The $160 million, six-story facility will bring over 30 pediatric specialties together under one roof, Orlando Health says. Services will include:

Adolescent Gynecology

Adolescent Medicine

Audiology

Cardiology

Complex Care and Transition

Craniomaxillofacial Surgery

Ear, Nose & Throat

Endocrinology

Gastroenterology

Genetics

General Surgery

Healthy Lifestyles

Hematology

Imaging

Infectious Diseases & Immunology

Infusion Services

Nephrology

Neurodevelopment

Neurology

Neuropsychology

Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Palliative Care

Pharmacy

Physiatry

Pulmonology

Rehabilitation

Rheumatology

Spina Bifida

Urology

"Without question, the Orlando Health Children’s Pavilion project is innovative and efficient. But it’s more than just that – it’s essential," said Justin Williams, Assistant Vice President, Orlando Health and Interim President of Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. "The bottom line is it’s the right thing to do for the children and families we serve."

The Orlando Health Children’s Pavilion is anticipated to open in 2026.