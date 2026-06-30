July 4 fireworks in Orlando: 20+ fireworks shows to watch

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The Brief America's 250 major Independence Day celebrations are taking place all across Central Florida's counties and major theme parks. Most events feature free admission, live music, community parades, and family activities that culminate in spectacular lakeside fireworks displays between 9:00 PM and 9:30 PM.



America is celebrating its 250th anniversary in 2026 – and there are plenty of fireworks to see in Orlando and throughout Central Florida.

Here is your county-by-county guide to Independence Day fireworks in and around Orlando. Did we miss one? Send us an email and let us know (make sure to include the details).

Fourth of July Fireworks: Where to watch

Orange County

Fireworks at the Fountain

Where: Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington Street, Orlando

When: July 4, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.; fireworks set for 9:10 p.m.

Admission: Free; parking, food, drinks are additional costs

What to know: There will be live music, a kids play zone, and food and drink vendors. The night ends with fireworks synchronized with a live performance by the Orlando Concert Band. Click here for more information.

Apopka July Fourth Celebration

Where: Apopka Amphitheater

When: July 4, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

What to know: A free family-friendly event with food, kids activities, performances by the Private Stock Band, and fireworks in the evening. Click here for more information.

Winter Garden Party in the Park & Fireworks

Newton Park on Lake Apopka

When: July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.; fireworks at 9:15 p.m

Admission: Free

What to know: This event will host games, kids crafts, and live music from Dead Radio. Don't forget to bring a chair or blanket and pack a picnic basket. Click here for more information.

Fourth of July Fireworks at Florida theme parks

Disney’s Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky

Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World

When: July 3-5, 2026; Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Admission: Theme park ticket, reservation required

What to know: Running for three nights, Walt Disney World’s Independence Day celebration will temporarily replace ‘Happily Ever After’ with patriotic fireworks and decorations spread throughout the park.

The Heartbeat of Freedom at Disney World's EPCOT

Where: EPCOT at Walt Disney World

When: July 3-5, 2026; fireworks at 9 p.m.

Admission: Theme park ticket, reservation required

What to know: Following EPCOT's regular show, ‘Heartbeat of Freedom’ will host extra fireworks launched from multiple locations around the World Showcase. Themed character appearances, patriotic treats, DJ dance parties, and festive decorations can also be expected.

Fourth of July Fireworks at SeaWorld Orlando

Where: SeaWorld Orlando

When: July 3-6; fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Admission: Theme park ticket required

What to know: The event will feature a mashup of SeaWorld’s typical fireworks show and a special patriotic finale. Click here for more information.

Red. White & BOOM! at Legoland Florida

Where: Legoland Florida

When: July 4,10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Admission: Included with regular theme park ticket

What to know: Celebrate the Fourth of July at Legoland Florida with extended park hours, a DJ dance party, and nighttime fireworks show. Click here for more information.

Brevard County

MelBoom

Where: Front Street Park, 2210 Front Street, 32901

When: Saturday, July 4, 3 p.m., Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Admission: Free food and drink available for purchase

What to know: The City of Melbourne’s annual 4th of July Celebration will feature live music, more than a dozen fire trucks and vendors, and wrap up with a beautiful display of fireworks. Click here for more information.

Symphony Under The Stars

Where: Cocoa Riverfront Park, 401 Riveredge Blvd., Cocoa

When: Saturday, July 4, event starts at 8 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Admission: Free

What to know: Experience a free performance by the Brevard Symphony Orchestra, followed by fireworks. This celebration will also feature a program of patriotic favorites, including the works of John Philip Sousa and Tchaikovsky. Click here for more information.

Red, White, & Zoo

Where: 8225 N Wickham Rd., Melbourne

When: Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27, event starts at 6 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m.

Admission: $20 for non-members; $15 for members

What to know: This celebration turns the zoo into a wild party featuring line-dancing lessons, a mechanical bull, big trucks for children to explore up close, carnival games, animal painting, a "Holler for Your Partner" contest, and more! Click here for more information.

Flagler County

Fireworks Over the Runways

Where: Flagler Executive Airport, 201 Airport Rd., Palm Coast

When: Saturday, July 4, Event starting at 5 p.m., Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

What to know: Hosted by the City of Palm Coast, a historical military aircraft and warbirds will be taking flight in an aerial showcase at the airport from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will also feature a firework finale. Click here for more information.

Lake County

Red, White and Boom

Where: Waterfront Park, 330 3rd Street., Clermont

When: Saturday, July 4, Event Time: 5 p.m., Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Admission: Free; food and drink available for purchase

What to know: With a fireworks show being held on Lake Minneola, Clermont’s celebration will include family activities, bounce houses, and live entertainment. Click here for more information.

4th of July Star-Spangled Spectacular

Where: Ski Beach Park, 201 E Dixie Ave., Leesburg

When: Saturday, July 4, event starts at 4 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Admission: food and drink available for purchase

What to know: This celebration features free carnival rides, games and live entertainment by Groove Infusion. The event will end with fireworks displayed over Lake Harris. Click here for more information.

Marion County

America 250 Patriotic Parade & Fireworks

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 2601 E Fort King St., Ocala

When: Saturday, July 4, event starts at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

What to know: One of the four synchronized events held by Marion County, expect marching units, vibrant floats and community pride. The Patriotic Parade will kick off from the Marion Technical Institute and conclude at the Veterans Memorial Park, where visitors enjoy fireworks. Click here for more information.

Note: Additional celebrations in Marion County will be hosted at Wrigley Fields in Cintra, Dunnellon High School, and the Belleview Sportsplex.

Osceola County

Monumental 4th of July

Where: Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 201 Lakeview Dr., Kissimmee

When: Saturday, 4th of July, event starts at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Admission: Free; food and drink available for purchase

What to know: This celebration will feature an energetic live performance by Anti Idol, a free family activity zone by KUA, face painting and even glow-in-the-dark giveaways. Click here for more information.

4th on the Lake

Where: St. Cloud Lakefront Park, 1104 Lake Shore Blvd., St. Cloud

When: Saturday, July 4, event starts at 4 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Admission: Free; food and drink available for purchase

What to know: This event features a car show, glow in the dark putt-putt, hot dog and ice cream eating contest, kids’ bike parade, the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Sami’s kids zone and plenty of food choices and local vendors for families to enjoy. Click here for more information.

Polk County

Thunder on the Ridge

Where: Haines City Lake Eva Park, 555 Ledwith Ave

When: Saturday, July 4, event starts at 4 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Admission: Free; food and drink available for purchase

What to know: Considered Polk County’s biggest firework display, this event brings up a line of food trucks, a dedicated kids zone and a beer garden, offering fun activities for all ages. Click here for more information.

Seminole County

Star Spangled Sanford

Where: Ft. Mellon Park, 110 W Seminole Blvd., Sanford

When: Saturday, July 4, event starts at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Admission: Free; food and drink available for purchase

What to know: This celebration will display fireworks over Lake Monroe and host radio partner K92.3 and cirque-style street performers in addition to a variety of food and drink choices, homemade goods and local vendors. Click here for more information.

FILE - Florida, Miami Beach, Fourth 4th of July fireworks display. (Photo by: Rosie Betancourt/Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Sumter County

All-American Celebration

Where: Lake Sumter Landing Market Square

When: Saturday, July 4, event starts at 3 p.m., fireworks at (not specified on website) 9 p.m.

Admissions: Free; food and drink available for purchase

What to know: The Villages will be celebrating through live music by The Warman Trio, and The Brothers Jukebox for country and classic rock lovers. Entertainment also includes a cornhole tournament, watermelon competition, and color guard performances. Click here for more information.

Volusia County

DeBary Freedom Fest

Where: Gemini Springs Park, 37 Dirksen Dr., DeBary

When: Saturday, July 4, event starts at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Admission: Free; food and drink available for purchase

What to know: Featuring drones and a laser light show alongside live music by Sugar Vibe, guests can enjoy a kids’ zone, various food trucks. Click here for more information.

New Smyrna Beach Fourth of July

Where: Riverside Park

When: July 4; 4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

What to know: The Players will headline the City of New Smyrna Beach's Fourth of July festival and fireworks show. There will be music, food trucks, and fireworks. Click here for more information.

Ormond Beach's America 250 Independence Day Celebration

Where: Rockefller Gardens

When: July 4; 8 pm. - 9:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

What to know: Head to the Granada Bridge for Ormond Beach's 2026 Independence Day celebration and fireworks.

July 4 fireworks at the Daytona Beach Bandshell

Where: Daytona Beach Bandshell

When: July 4; 7:15 p.m., fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Admission: Free; $15 reserved seat available

What to expect: The Alter Eagles, an Eagles tribute band, will perform on July 4 at the Daytona Beach Bandshell. After the performance, Kona Big Wave's "Light Up Daytona" fireworks display will happen. More info.