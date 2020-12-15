Orlando firefighters assemble children's bicycles for giveaway

article

Nearly 100 needy children in Orlando will have a big Christmas present coming their way all thanks to generous donors and the City of Orlando firefighters putting them all together.

Inside the big red Orlando fire station, Santa’s helpers are hard at work. It’s an assembly line of firefighters putting in a full day’s work to put together 96 bicycles for kids.

“Growing up we always wanted a bike,” Chief Benjamin Barksdale said. “That was the big gift and for us to be able to provide that big gift and see that reaction – it feels good.”

For 19 years, firefighters from as many as four Orlando stations come together this time of year to turn wrenches, tighten brackets and pump tires.

“The guys really love doing the work,” Barksdale said. It’s part of the 'Wheels for Kids' event where children ages five to 15, who live in the Reeves Terrace neighborhood, can receive a donated bicycle.

Commissioner Patty Sheehan started the program when students in that neighborhood lost their bus system that took them to school.

This year’s giveaway will look a bit different due to the pandemic, but officials said it just motivated them more to get these bikes assembled on time.

“We usually come and there’s a big crowd of kids and it builds the excitement,” Sheehan said. “We’re not gonna get to do that this year, but I’m just glad we’re still gonna be able to give bicycles away to those needy kids, because their parents need them this year more than ever.”

To date, more than 1,500 bicycles have been given away and later this week, 96 kids will ride away with a new bicycle for Christmas.

