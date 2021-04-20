Orlando FEMA vaccination site closes for stormy weather

The FEMA vaccination site at Valencia College West Campus temporarily closed on Tuesday due to bad weather across Central Florida.

Rain and storms began moving across the region early Tuesday with thunder, lightning and heavy rain.

The site is offering 1st doses of the Pfizer vaccine starting Tuesday. This site had to make some changes because of the Johnson & Johnson pause.

Appointments are not needed at this location.

Before the pause started, this site could do up to 3,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson a day.

After the pause, the site was only doing second doses of Pfizer.

RELATED: 'Go and get 'em, folks': All adults in US now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

Orange County’s Mayor Jerry Demings said last week that there should be enough Pfizer doses to meet the demand. The state received an additional 21,000 doses of that vaccine this week.

"In terms of the allocation for next week, the allocation from the federal government to the state has increased significantly so we should be able to meet the demands in our community."

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the federal government could decide what to do about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause as early as Friday.