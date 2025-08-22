Orlando police working active investigation downtown, police say

The Brief Police are working an active investigation in downtown Orlando. The scene is near Chatham Avenue and Amelia Street, west of Interstate 4. A press conference is scheduled for 6:15 a.m. Watch on FOX 35 and in the FOX Local app.





The Orlando Police Department is working an "active investigation" in downtown Orlando early Friday morning, and has asked the public to avoid the area.

In a post on X, Orlando Police said the investigation was near Chatham Avenue and Amelia Street, west of Interstate 4. Few details on the investigation have been released.

"Individuals are advised to avoid the area if possible," police said. "Further updates will be provided as they become available." A press conference is scheduled for 6:15 a.m. at Orlando Police Headquarters. Watch on FOX 35 and in the video player above.

PHOTOS: Active police investigation in downtown Orlando

Image 1 of 4 ▼