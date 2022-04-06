Orlando could see hottest day for today's date in nearly 100 years; afternoon storms expected

Wednesday brings yet another FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY and some really hot temps as well.

90-degrees plus will likely happen for many inland locations, threatening local records. The record for Orlando stands at 92 back in 1923, so it could turn out to be the hottest day in Orlando for today's date in nearly 100 years!

The storm risk will rise after 2 p.m., cooling down a few locations. Theme parks trend quite hot today with a rise in afternoon storms.

Storm coverage and intensity will be higher along the coastal counties today. The Weather Impact Day holds for this afternoon and mainly for the eastern counties closer to the Atlantic.

We've issued a Storm Alert Day for Thursday as the cold front finally drives through the area. The storm risk heads to a "LEVEL-2 POSSIBLE" and for a good chunk of the viewing area. The strongest storms will occur closer to the afternoon hours as the front near Orlando. Threats on the horizon include; heavy rain, lightning, damaging winds and possible hail. Backside of the front will provide the region with gorgeous weather by Friday and into the weekend. Sunshine, cooler temps and storm free conditions!"

