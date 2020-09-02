Orlando could allow diners to eat on tables in street, parking lots

Orlando City Council members are scheduled to vote on September 8 on a proposed ordinance that would allow restaurants to expand their seating options.

Specifically, the restaurants could use the area reserved for street parking in front of their establishments, for extended dining.

The street-side dining idea has been a popular alternative for restauranteurs in other communities because dining rooms have been limited to 50 percent capacity for social distancing.

In Thornton Park, restauranteurs say if the ordinance passes, it could be the lifeline they've needed since the coronavirus pandemic has caused business shutdowns and current restrictions on capacity.