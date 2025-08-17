Orlando church leader shot during attempted robbery in Mexico City, officials say

The Brief An Orlando church leader was shot in an attempted robbery at his Mexico City home. President R. Tyler Wallis is stable and recovering in a hospital. His wife was unharmed, and the case is under investigation.



A local church leader is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery at his home in Mexico City, according to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

What we know:

Church officials said President R. Tyler Wallis, who previously lived in the Orlando area with his wife, was shot once around 2 a.m. Saturday during a break-in at their residence. Wallis was taken to a Mexico City hospital, where he remains in stable condition in an intermediate care unit and is responding well to treatment. His wife was not injured.

President R. Tyler Wallis, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

"The Church is cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the incident. All missionaries are safe," church spokesman Sam Penrod said in a statement. "Our prayers are with President and Sister Wallis, their family members, and the missionaries during this challenging time."

Wallis is serving as a mission president for the Mexico City West Mission. The church says the Mexico Area Presidency is supporting the Wallis family and overseeing the missionaries during his recovery.

What we don't know:

The attempted robbery remains under investigation by local authorities.