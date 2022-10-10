Orlando chiropractor accused of sexual battery of patient

article

A licensed chiropractor in Florida was arrested by Orlando police on accusations he used his role to touch one of his patients inappropriately.

The Orlando Police Department said Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, is facing charges of sexual battery and battery after he reportedly touched the patient inappropriately within the last week at the space he rents at 1005 Virginia Drive in Orlando.

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking others to come forward if they feel they were inappropriately touched.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 321-235-5300 or report information anonymously to CrimeLine at (800) 423-8477 or **8477(TIPS).

