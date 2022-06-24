CEOs participate in 'Ice Bucket Challenge' at Island H2O

CEOs in Orlando came together for a corporate version of the "Ice Bucket Challenge" to raise money for ALS at Island H2O in Kissimmee.

The ALS Association Florida Chapter hosted the second Orlando CEO Soak. Orlando Health professionals, CEOs, and business leaders got drenched at Island H2O water park in Kissimmee. The event raised money for those suffering from ALS and research to find a cure for ALS with the goal of making it a livable disease by 2030.

Unfortunately, ALS robs a person of their ability to walk, talk, eat and eventually breathe. The average life expectancy is two to five years and there is no known cure. The ALS Florida Chapter helps over 1,300 people living with ALS.

If you would like to donate, click here. https://www.als.org/florida/donate