Crews are working to learn the cause of a fire that broke out at an Orlando car wash overnight.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the Orlando Fire Department said it received a call about the fire at Squeeky's Car Wash located on West Colonial Drive near John Young Parkway.

At least 11 units responded to the fire and were able to get it under control in about 20 minutes, officials said.

There were no injuries reported.