Orlando business turns out to be illegal drug, gun front following anonymous tip, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Crimeline tip to the Orlando Police Department led to the discovery of a business fronting illegal drugs and guns, police said.
Joel Labiosa was arrested after police found five guns, over 20 pounds of cannabis, and 151 grams of THC gummies, according to a Facebook post.
Police said a ‘concerned citizen’ reported that a mechanical business on Semoran Blvd was being used a a front for illegal narcotic sales in Orlando.
Credit: Orlando Police Department
READ: Florida man posing as fake 'contractor' after Hurricane Ian, swindled homeowner out of $70K: Police
Detectives began an investigation into the business eventually leading to the execution of a search warrant.
Labiosa also had an active warrant for his arrest.
No other details about the case have been released.