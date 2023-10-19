Orlando business turns out to be illegal drug, gun front following anonymous tip, police say

A Crimeline tip to the Orlando Police Department led to the discovery of a business fronting illegal drugs and guns, police said.

Joel Labiosa was arrested after police found five guns, over 20 pounds of cannabis, and 151 grams of THC gummies, according to a Facebook post.

Police said a ‘concerned citizen’ reported that a mechanical business on Semoran Blvd was being used a a front for illegal narcotic sales in Orlando.

Credit: Orlando Police Department

Detectives began an investigation into the business eventually leading to the execution of a search warrant.

Labiosa also had an active warrant for his arrest.

No other details about the case have been released.