Orlando-based Darden Restaurants brought 60,000 furloughed employees back as states reopened

article

Orlando-based Darden Restaurants has brought back 60,000 furloughed employees as states across the country move further into reopening plans.

The announcement was made during the company's 'Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results' call on Thursday.

They also said that about 91 percent of all their dining rooms are open in a limited capacity.

RELATED: Over 5,000 new cases, 46 more deaths reported by Florida health officials

Florida is currently in phase two of reopening, which allows restaurants and bars to open at 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outside as long as appropriate social distancing is followed.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.