Former Daytona Beach Police officer charged with multiple drug offenses

The Brief A former Daytona Beach Police officer was charged with six drug-related offenses. The Volusia County sheriff said the other suspect is a prolific drug dealer. Amber Williamson, 40, and Marcus Plowden are being held without bond.



A former Daytona Beach Police officer of 10 years was arrested on drug-related charges Friday morning.

Amber Williamson, 40, is facing charges in connection to six drug-related offenses.

What we know:

Williamson is a former Daytona Beach Police officer – where she worked for 10 years – and currently works as a teacher, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

The East Volusia Narcotics Task Force, along with Volusia SWAT, conducted an investigation around 6 a.m., Jan. 23 at a Daytona Beach apartment where Williamson and three others lived.

During a search warrant, suspected narcotic contraband was found floating in the master bedroom toilet, which appeared like someone had attempted to flush it, an arrest affidavit said.

A white blender, which appeared to have fentanyl residue, was found on the vanity counter in the master bathroom, where a digital scale with apparent fentanyl residue was also found.

A 14.58 gram bag of cannabis was also found on the countertop of the master bedroom bathroom along with $78, the arrest affidavit said. More money, $760, was found in the top drawer of the master bedroom vanity.

A loaded gun was found on the left side of the master bedroom headboard, according to the affidavit.

Williamson and Marcus Plowden – who the sheriff's office called a "prolific drug dealer" – shared the bedroom, the affidavit said.

Williamson told detectives that the drugs and contraband belonged to Plowden. She claimed that he has her deliver drugs when he's out of town or busy, the affidavit said.

Williamson's car didn't have any contraband, the sheriff's office said.

Plowden told detectives he attempted to flush the drugs when he heard law enforcement at the door. He told detectives that all the drugs in the bedroom belonged to him and that he has Williamson make deliveries on his behalf.

Based on the evidence, Williamson was charged with armed trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture of crack cocaine, possession of scheduled II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Plowden was charged with armed trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture of crack cocaine, manufacture of fentanyl, possession of MDMA, destruction of evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a New Legend Drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williamson and Plowden were transported to the Volusia County Jail without bond.