Orlando bars, restaurants fear having to close due to coronavirus

Wall Street Plaza canceled its St. Patty’s Block Party out of coronavirus concerns, but another bar still hopes to host a party if it’s allowed.

“It really is not the best time for it to be coming,” said Jack Thornley, manager at Harp and Celt Irish Pub and Restaurant.

For the Harp and Celt Pub in Downtown Orlando, the coronavirus pandemic couldn’t have come at a worse time.

The restaurant's annual St. Patrick’s Day party is Tuesday.

“We planning on staying open. We hope everybody comes out and enjoys a good time,” Thornley said.

But, with states and cities around the country closing bars and restaurants, Thornley doesn’t know if the party will go on.

“We’re three months old, so it’s very scary for us,” said Mark Cavallini, owner of Cavo’s Bar and Kitchen.

Over in Thornton Park, Cavallini just opened Cavo’s.

The coronavirus is threatening his business, which is still trying to get established.

“Figure out a way to scrape together what pennies we have to make sure we’re paying the bills and doing what we got to do,” Cavallini said.

He’s already noticed a 50 percent drop in customers and fears having to close his doors.

“If we gotta deliver, or just offer take-out, you know, that’s what we’re preparing for now,” Cavallini said.

Both downtown businesses are living in limbo, hoping for an end to the outbreak.

“I just want everybody to be safe and be able to come back to work and start doing what they normally do and live a normal life again. That’s what we all hope for, I think,” Thornley said.

As of now, bars and restaurants will be allowed to stay open, but as we’ve seen, changes are being announced daily.