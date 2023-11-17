1 dead in overnight shooting at Orlando 7-Eleven, police say

Stream FOX 35 News:

One person is dead after a shooting at an Orlando 7-Eleven, the Orlando Police Department said Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the gas station at 3355 Vineland Road.

When police arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. No other details were released at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 35 News has crews on their way to the scene. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.