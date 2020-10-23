Orange County to reopen portal to apply for $1,000 stimulus checks

article

You can apply for a $1,000 stimulus check in this Florida county on Saturday.

Orange County will reopen its CARES application portal on Saturday, October 24, giving residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic another chance to apply for one-time payments of $1,000.

The portal will begin taking applications at 8 a.m.

In order to receive the one-time payment, people must:

Be an Orange County resident

Have been financially impacted because of COVID-19

Have both a photo ID and social security card.

Submit documentation of loss of income, which could include pay stubs or an employer notice of reduced hours, lay-offs, or furloughs.

You are not eligible to receive the money if you or another adult in your household have already received a payment from the Orange County CARES Act Individual and Family Assistance Program.

Applicants will be notified via email if they have been approved.

“With the recent announcement by several employers of thousands of employee layoffs, it will no doubt accentuate the needs for crisis assistance to families in our community and we want to assist as many residents as possible with these relief dollars,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings.

The county has already spent $30 million helping 30,000 households through the program.

To submit an application, visit the Orange County website.