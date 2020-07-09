Orange County to reopen CARES application portal for $1,000 stimulus checks

article

Orange County leaders will reopen the application portal for residents to apply for $1,000 stimulus checks.

The portal will open at 8 a.m. on July 13. The website did not indicate how many applications would be accepted.

The new Orange CARES program is making $36.5 million worth of one-time $1,000 payments available to eligible Orange County residents.

In order to process applications faster, the $1,000 payments will go directly to the resident instead of the corresponding vendor. In addition, Orange County has also cut down on the number of documents necessary to register for the money.

Applicants are urged to have all their paperwork ready before trying to register.

Orange County has not said if there will be more opportunities to apply at a later date.

To apply, visit ocfl.net/OrangeCARES.