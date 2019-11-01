Orange County teachers go all out for ultimate Halloween costume

Some teachers at an elementary school in Orange County got into the Halloween spirit and went all out on their costumes.

The group of eight fifth-grade teachers at NorthLake Park Community School rolled into school as a roller coaster.

Each teacher dressed up in different costumes, but were all assembled together as a roller coaster with cardboard coaster seats and pool noodle harnesses.

They even had choreographed movements complete with screams.

Orange County Public Schools identified the teachers as Kendall Cahill, Dagmar Kilp, Jorian Rivera, Virgina Mello, Amy DeMott, Cheria Avera, Edith Walton and Lara McIvor.